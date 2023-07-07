STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY Summons Case No. 2023CV000065 Judge Kelly J. Thimm Foreclosure of Mortgage: 30404 Mortgage Assets Management, LLC 5720 Premier Park Drive West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Plaintiff, v. Peter Leadstrom 4477 E. Tri-Lakes Road Superior, WI 54880 Peter Leadstrom III 4477 E. Tri-Lakes Road Superior, WI 54880 Peter Leadstrom III 3941 N. Marshfield Avenue Chicago, IL 60613 Defendants. THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, To each person named above as a defendant: You are hereby notified that the Plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The amended complaint, which is also served upon you, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within 40 days after July 7, 2023 you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the amended complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Douglas County Courthouse 1313 Belknap St., Superior, WI 54880-2769, and to Codilis, Moody & Circelli, P.C., plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 200, Burr Ridge, IL 60527. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the amended complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the amended complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated: June 29, 2023. Codilis, Moody & Circelli, P.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff Electronically signed by Shawn R. Hillmann WI State Bar No. 1037005 Emily Thoms WI State Bar No. 1075844 Codilis, Moody & Circelli, P.C. 15W030 North Frontage Road, Suite 200 Burr Ridge, IL 60527 (414) 775-7700 pleadings@il.cslegal.com 50-23-00229 NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector. (July 7, 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 239196