STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY NATIONAL BANK OF COMMERCE Plaintiff, vs. NICHOLAS P. STRAND and DISCOVER BANK, Defendants. Case No: 22-CV-234 Code No: 30404 NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE By virtue of a judgment of foreclosure made in the above entitled action dated June 20, 2023, I will sell at public auction at the front steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, on September 26, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., all of the following described premises, to-wit: Lots 31 and 32, Block 212, West Superior, Ninth Division, in the City of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin Parcel Id No: 07-807-01010-00 STREET ADDRESS: 2114 Hughitt Avenue Superior, WI 54880 TERMS OF SALE: A cash deposit of 10% of the successful bid shall be paid at sale in cash, cashier check or certified funds, personal checks not accepted with the balance due within 10 days of court confirmation of sale. Failure to pay the balance within 10 days of court approval will result in forfeiture of the deposit. The successful bidder shall be responsible for the Wisconsin Transfer Tax. The premises are sold subject to the lien of any unpaid real estate taxes. The premises are sold “as is” Total judgment amount is $89,279.35. Dated this 23 day of June 2023. ____________________________ Sheriff, Douglas County, Wisconsin Ledin, Olson & Cockerham, S.C. Attorneys for the Plaintiff 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 715-394-4471 (June 30; July 7, 14, 21, 28; Aug. 4, 2023) WNAXLP 237962