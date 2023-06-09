STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY CHIPPEWA VALLEY BANK, Plaintiff, v. ESTATE OF ERNEST L. WIECHERT, JR. LAURA M. WIECHERT TOWN OF PARKLAND RADIOLOGICAL ASSOCIATES ST. LUKE’S HOSPITAL Defendants. Court File No. 22-CV-173 Case Code No. 30404 NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE By virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on the 22nd day of December 2022 in the amount of $139,072.41, the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the Sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds, payable to the Clerk of Courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the Clerk of Courts in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds no later than ten days after the Court’s confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the Plaintiff. Property is sold “as-is” and subject to all liens and encumbrances. PLACE: On the front steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880. PARCEL NOS./DESCRIPTIONS/ ADDRESSES: PA-024-01847-00 5916 E. City Limits Road, South Range, WI Lots Fourteen (14) to Twenty Six (26) Inclusive, Block Two (2), all in Steel Plant Belt Line Harbor Addition, in Douglas County, Wisconsin. PA-024-01846-00 Vacant Lot – No street address Lots Twelve (12) and Thirteen (13) in Block Two (2), Steel Plant Belt-Line Harbor Addition, Douglas County, Wisconsin. PA-024-01845-00 2820 S. County Road E, South Range, WI Lot Eleven (11), Block Two (2), all in Steel Plant Belt Line Harbor Addition, in Douglas County, Wisconsin. PA-024-01864-00 Vacant Lot – No street address Lots 25 and 26, Block 6, Steel Plant Belt Line Harbor Addition, Town of Parkland PA-024-00919-00 Vacant Lot – No street address Lots One (1) thru Six (6), Block Thirty (30), all in East Superior, First Division, Town of Parkland, Douglas County, Wisconsin. PA-024-00919-01 Vacant Lot – No street address Lots Seven (7) thru Nine (9), Block Thirty (30), all in East Superior, First Division, Town of Parkland, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Drafted by: Parrish J. Jones Torvinen, Jones & Saunders, S.C. 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880 (June 9, 16 & 23, 2023) WNAXLP 231031