STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY SHARE ADVANTAGE CREDIT UNION 2502 Maple Grove Road Duluth, MN 55811 Plaintiff, v. RAYMOND J. HARRIS 1821 East 4th Street Superior, WI 54880 MARY LOU HARRIS 14985 W. Hilltop Place Hayward, WI 54843 MILWAUKEE COUNTY CHILD SUPPORT AGENCY 901 N. 9th Street Milwaukee, WI 53233 CITY OF SUPERIOR 1316 N. 14th Street, #200 Superior, WI 54880 Defendants. Case No. 2022CV000166 Case Type: Foreclosure of Mortgage – 30404 SHERIFF’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, that by virtue of Findings of Fact, Conclusions of Law, Order for Judgment and Judgment dated November 22, 2022, in the amount of $93,401.05, the Sheriff of Douglas County, Wisconsin, will sell at public auction as follows: TIME: July 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: 1. 10% down in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds at the time of sale; balance due within 10 days of confirmation of sale; failure to pay balance due will result in forfeit of deposit to plaintiff. 2. Sold “as is” and subject to all legal liens and encumbrances. 3. Buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Tax in addition to the purchase price. PLACE: THE FRONT STEPS OF THE DOUGLAS COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 1313 BELKNAP STREET, SUPERIOR, WI 54880 Property Description: Lots 393 and 395, on West Fourth Street, in Townsite of Superior, in City of Superior, according to the recorded plat thereof. Property Address: 1821 East 4th Street, Superior, WI 54880 PIN: 02-802-00440-01 Dated: May 30, 2023 Attorneys for Plaintiff: Robert R. Kanuit (#01023300) Fryberger, Buchanan, Smith & Frederick, P.A. 302 West Superior Street, Suite 700 Duluth, MN 55802 (218) 725-6841 (June 2, 9 & 16, 2023) WNAXLP 229623