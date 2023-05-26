STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY CIVIL DIVISION Short Term Financial, LLC dba Americash Loans 2400 E. Devon Ave, Suite 300 Des Plaines IL 60018 Plaintiff, vs. Pamela Hamilton 2731 E 4th Street Superior WI 54880 Defendant. Case No.:2023CV000101 Classification Code: 30301 The amount claimed is over $10,000. PUBLICATION SUMMONS THE STATE OF WISCONSIN, To the person named above as a defendant: You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. The complaint, which is attached, states the nature and basis of the legal action. Within 40 (forty) days after May 24, 2023, you must respond with a written answer, as that term is used in Chapter 802 of the Wisconsin Statutes, to the complaint. The court may reject or disregard an answer that does not follow the requirements of the statutes. The answer must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is 1313 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880 and to Dobberstein Law Firm, LLC, the plaintiff’s attorneys, whose address is 225 S. Executive Drive, Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005. You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not provide a proper answer within 40 (forty) days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated this 18th day of May, 2023. DOBBERSTEIN LAW FIRM, LLC Attorneys for the plaintiff Electronically signed by Ashley M Nelson Ashley M Nelson State Bar No. 1086258 MAILING ADDRESS: 225 S. Executive Dr. Brookfield, WI 53005 (262) 641-3715 (May 26; June 2 & 9, 2023) WNAXLP 226010