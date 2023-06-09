STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY Lakeview Loan Servicing LLC Plaintiff, vs. Christopher Kinn, Sherri Kinn a/k/a Sherri Lynn Basley, State of Wisconsin, Department of Children and Families and United States of America Internal Revenue Service Defendants. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Case No. 23-CV-000008 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on March 21, 2023 in the amount of $172,824.01 the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: July 11, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds, payable to the clerk of courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds no later than ten days after the court’s confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the plaintiff. The property is sold ‘as is’ and subject to all liens and encumbrances. PLACE: On the front steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, WI DESCRIPTION: LOTS FIFTEEN (15) AND SIXTEEN (16) AND THE SOUTH ONE-HALF (S1/2) OF LOT SEVENTEEN (17), BLOCK FOUR (4), BURBANK’S ADDITION TO WEST SUPERIOR, IN THE CITY OF SUPERIOR, DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN. Tax Key #09-809-03476-00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 1628 Maryland Ave Superior, WI 54880-2327 DATED: May 3, 2023 Gray & Associates, L.L.P. Attorneys for Plaintiff 16345 West Glendale Drive New Berlin, WI 53151-2841 (414) 224-8404 Please go to www.gray-law.com to obtain the bid for this sale. Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt. (June 9, 16 & 23, 2023) WNAXLP 223905