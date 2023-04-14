STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY GITSIT Solutions LLC Plaintiff, vs. The Estate of Pauline T Brizer, Deceased Defendant. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Case No. 22-CV-000259 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on February 3, 2023 in the amount of $163,819.79 the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: May 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds, payable to the clerk of courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds no later than ten days after the court’s confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the plaintiff. The property is sold ‘as is’ and subject to all liens and encumbrances. PLACE: On the front steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, WI DESCRIPTION: LOTS TWO (2) AND THREE (3), BLOCK FIVE (5), WEMYSS’S ADDITION TO WEST SUPERIOR, ACCORDING TO THE RECORDED PLAT THEREOF, ON FILE AND OF RECORD IN THE OFFICE OF THE REGISTER OF DEEDS, CITY OF SUPERIOR, DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN. Tax Key #07-807-02543-00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 2335 John Ave Superior, WI 54880-4926 DATED: March 7, 2023 Gray & Associates, L.L.P. Attorneys for Plaintiff 16345 West Glendale Drive New Berlin, WI 53151-2841 (414) 224-8404 Please go to www.gray-law.com to obtain the bid for this sale. Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt. (April7 , 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 210805