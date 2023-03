STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC Plaintiff, v. The Estate of Carl L. Winek f/k/a Carl L. Wnek Defendant. Case No. 2022CV000184 NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE By virtue of a judgment of foreclosure made in the above-entitled action on January 12, 2023 in the amount of $194,855.75, I will sell at public auction, located in the lobby of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880, on April 18, 2023 At 10:00 AM, all of the following described premises, to wit: THE SOUTH HALF OF THE EAST HALF OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER (S 1/2 OF E1/2 OF SE 1/4 OF SE 1/4), ALL IN SECTION TWENTY-THREE (23), TOWNSHIP FORTY-SEVEN (47) NORTH, RANGE FOURTEEN (14) WEST, IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN. LESS AND EXCEPT: THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACT OF LAND IN THE TOWN OF SUPERIOR, DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN. ALL THAT LAND OF THE OWNER BEING PART OF THE SE 1/4 OF THE SE 1/4, SECTION 23, T47N, R14W, LYING WITHIN THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRAVERSE: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 26; THENCE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 26, S00º54’54”W 47.76 FEET: THENCE S87º52’29”E 190.39 FEET; THENCE S88º32’53”E 2202.65 FEET; THENCE EASTERLY 521.50 FEET ALONG A 20050.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHERLY WHOSE CHORD BEARS S89º17’35” E 521.49 FEET; THENCE N89º57’42” E 2399.71 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 26; THENCE ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 26. N01º07’19”W 50.01 FEET TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SECTION 23, T47N, R14W; THENCE ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 23, N00º28’28” E 50.00 FEET; THENCE S89º57’42”W 2399.21 FEET; THENCE WESTERLY 518.90 FEET ALONG A 19950.00 FOOT RADIUS CURVE CONCAVE NORTHERLY WHOSE CHORD BEARS N89º17’35’’W 518.89 FEET; THENCE N88º32’53”W 2202.06 FEET; THENCE N87º52’29”W 192.22 FEET TO THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 23; THENCE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 23; THENCE ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 23, S00º35’00”W 52.26 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. SAID PARCEL CONTAINS 0.52 ACRES OF LAND MORE OR LESS, ALREADY IN USE FOR HIGHWAY PURPOSES AND 0.25 ACRES, MORE OR LESS OF ADDITIONAL LAND. BEING THE REMAINDER OF THE PROPERTY CONVEYED TO CARL L. WINEK AND AVIS JOY WINEK, HUSBAND AND WIFE, AS JOINT TENANTS, BY DEED FROM GEORGE P. MCDOWELL AND CHARLOTTE R. MCDOWELL, HUSBAND AND WIFE, JOINT TENANTS DATED APRIL 18, 1962 AND RECORDED APRIL 23, 1962 IN BOOK 270, PAGE 324. Street Address: 4365 E. County Road B, Superior, WI 54880 Tax Key No. TS-030-00576-00 THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AS IS AND SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL REAL ESTATE TAXES, SUPERIOR LIENS OR OTHER LEGAL ENCUMBRANCES. TERMS OF SALE: CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK or CERTIFIED FUNDS, payable to the Clerk of Courts (10% down payment at sale, balance due within ten (10) days of Court approval; down payment to be forfeited if payment not received timely). Buyer must comply with minimum bidder qualifications as set forth in Wis. Stat. § 846.155. Buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Tax in addition to the purchase price. Matthew T. Izzard Sheriff of Douglas County, Wisconsin Codilis, Moody & Circelli, P.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff (414) 775-7700 50-22-00702 NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector. (March 24 & 31; April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 206249