STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY Mortgage Assets Management, LLC Plaintiff, v. Susan K. Carlson, et al. Defendants. Case No. 2022CV000211 NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE By virtue of a judgment of foreclosure made in the above-entitled action on January 13, 2023 in the amount of $196,048.94, I will sell at public auction, located in the lobby of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880, on April 18, 2023 At 10:00 AM, all of the following described premises, to wit: SOUTHWEST QUARTER OF THE NORTHWEST QUARTER (SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4) OF SECTION NINETEEN (19), TOWNSHIP FORTY-SEVEN (47) NORTH, RANGE TWELVE (12) WEST, IN THE TOWN OF HAWTHORNE, DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN, EXCEPT THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PARCEL: COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4; THENCE EAST ALONG THE NORTH LINE A DISTANCE OF SIX HUNDRED SIXTY FEET (660’); THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL TO THE WEST LINE A DISTANCE OF TWO HUNDRED TWENTY FEET (220’); THENCE WEST PARALLEL TO THE NORTH LINE A DISTANCE OF ONE HUNDRED NINETY-EIGHT FEET (198’); THENCE SOUTH PARALLEL WITH THE WEST LINE TO THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4; THENCE WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE TO THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SW 1/4 OF NW 1/4; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE WEST LINE TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Street Address: 7242 E. Crossover Road, South Range, WI 54874 Tax Key No. HA-014-00576-00 THE PROPERTY WILL BE SOLD AS IS AND SUBJECT TO ANY AND ALL REAL ESTATE TAXES, SUPERIOR LIENS OR OTHER LEGAL ENCUMBRANCES. TERMS OF SALE: CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK or CERTIFIED FUNDS, payable to the Clerk of Courts (10% down payment at sale, balance due within ten (10) days of Court approval; down payment to be forfeited if payment not received timely). Buyer must comply with minimum bidder qualifications as set forth in Wis. Stat. § 846.155. Buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Tax in addition to the purchase price. Matthew T. Izzard Sheriff of Douglas County, Wisconsin Codilis, Moody & Circelli, P.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff (414) 775-7700 50-22-00694 NOTE: This law firm is a debt collector. (March 24 & 31; April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 206241