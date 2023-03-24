STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY UMB BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS LEGAL TITLE TRUSTEE FOR LVS TITLE TRUST XIII, Plaintiff, vs. CHAD C. HOIVIK; and SPOUSE OF CHAD C. HOIVIK; and GENELLE C. HOIVIK aka Weinraub; and SPOUSE OF GENELLE C. HOIVIK aka Weinraub; and CITY OF SUPERIOR; and CHRIS SCHARTE, Defendants. Case No. 2022CV000195 Code No. 30404 Foreclosure of Mortgage Dollar Amount Greater Than $10,000.00 NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on October 21, 2022, in the amount of $152,629.93, the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: April 25, 2023 at 10:00 o’clock a.m. TERMS: 1. 10% down in cash or certified funds at the time of sale; balance due within 10 days of confirmation of sale; failure to pay balance due will result in forfeit of deposit to plaintiff. 2. Sold “as is” and subject to all legal liens and encumbrances. 3. Buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Tax, costs of recording and all costs of sale within 10 days of confirmation of sheriff’s sale. PLACE: In the front Lobby of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880 DESCRIPTION: LOT ONE (1) OF CERTIFIED SURVEY MAP NO. 371, FILED IN VOLUME 2 OF CERTIFIED SURVEY MAPS, PAGES 212-213, LOCATED IN PART OF THE NW 1/4 OF NW 1/4, SECTION 36, TOWNSHIP 48, RANGE 13. DOUGLAS COUNTY, WISCONSIN. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6850 E. County Road C., South Range, WI 54874 (Town of Parkland) TAX KEY NO.: PA-024-00729-01 __________________ Matthew T. Izzard Sheriff of Douglas County, WI O’DESS AND ASSOCIATES, S.C. Attorneys for Plaintiff 1414 Underwood Avenue, Suite 403 Wauwatosa, WI 53213 (414) 727-1591 O’Dess and Associates, S.C., is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a Chapter 7 Discharge in Bankruptcy, this correspondence should not be construed as an attempt to collect a debt. (March 24 & 31; April 7, 2023) WNAXLP 206229