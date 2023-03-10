STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE Case No: 22 CV 147 THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF CWALT, INC., ALTERNATIVE LOAN TRUST 2006-7CB, MORTGAGE PASS-THROUGH CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-7CB Plaintiff vs Mary Ellen VanPuymbrouck, et al. Defendants PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on October 4, 2022 in the amount of $236,779.49 the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: April 11, 2023 at 10:00 AM TERMS: By bidding at the sheriff sale, prospective buyer is consenting to be bound by the following terms: 1.) 10% down in cash or certified funds at the time of sale; balance due within 10 days of confirmation of sale; failure to pay balance due will result in forfeit of deposit to plaintiff. 2.) Sold “as is” and subject to all legal liens and encumbrances. 3.) Buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Tax from the proceeds of the sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. PLACE: Front Lobby of the Douglas Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880 DESCRIPTION: Lots Ten (10) to Fifteen (15) inclusive, in Block Thirty-nine (39); Lot Ten (10), in Block Forty (40); Lot One (1), in Block Forty-one (41) and Lots One (1) thru Six (6) inclusive, of Block Forty-two (42), all platted streets and alley vacated in 1973. 4.87 acres more or less, all in South Superior, Central Division, in the Village of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin. PARCEL NO. VS-182-00450-00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 6831 Hammond Avenue, Superior, WI 54880 Dated this 21st day of February, 2023. /s/ Douglas County Sheriff Phillip A. Norman, P.C. Kelly M. Smith State Bar No. 1067970 17035 W. Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 150 Brookfield, WI 53005 (262) 314-6564 Phillip A. Norman, P.C. is the creditor’s attorney and is attempting to collect a debt on its behalf. Any information obtained will be used for that purpose. (March 10, 17 & 24, 2023) 197364