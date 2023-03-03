STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY SUPERIOR SAVINGS BANK Plaintiff, vs. ESTATE OF KAMALA K. SCOTT clo Keldon K. Scott, Personal Representative; SECOND ROUND SUB, LLC; NATIONAL CREDIT ADJUSTER, LLC; CROWNE MANAGEMENT, LLC; and LVNV FUNDING, LLC, Defendants. Case No: 23-CV-9 Code No: 30404 NOTICE OF SHERIFFF’S SALE By virtue of a judgment of foreclosure made in the above entitled action dated February 9, 2023, I will sell at public auction at the front steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin on March 21, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., all of the following described premises, to-wit The Easterly 3 feet of Lot 7, all of Lot 8 and the North 38 feet of Lots 9, 10, and 11, Block 15, Wemyss’ s Addition to West Superior, in the City of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin. Parcel Id No: 07-807-02767-00 STREET ADDRESS: 2501 Oakes Avenue Superior, WI 54880 TERMS OF SALE: • A cash deposit of 10% of the successful bid shall be paid at sale in cash, cashier check or certified funds, personal checks not accepted with the balance due within 10 days of court confirmation of sale. Failure to pay the balance within 10 days of court approval will result in forfeiture of the deposit. • The successful bidder shall be responsible for the Wisconsin Transfer Tax. • The premises are sold subject to the lien of any unpaid real estate taxes. • The premises are sold “as is”. • The judgment amount is $31,073.16. Dated this ___ day of February, 2023. /s/ __________ Sheriff, Douglas County, Wisconsin Ledin, Olson & Cockerham, S.C. Attorneys for the Plaintiff 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 715-394-4471 (Feb. 17 & 24; March 3, 2023) WNAXLP 194899