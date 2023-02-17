STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR LEGACY MORTGAGE ASSET TRUST 2019-GS7, Plaintiff, vs. JOEL JAY MURASHIE; KATHLEEN KAREN MURASHIE; and ST. LUKES HOSPITAL, Defendants. NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE Case No. 2022CV000097 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on June 10, 2022 in the amount of $85,888.13, the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: February 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the Sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds, payable to the Clerk of Courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the Clerk of Courts in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds no later than ten days after the Court’s confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the plaintiff. The property is sold ‘as is’ and subject to all liens and encumbrances. The buyer to pay applicable Wisconsin Real Estate Transfer Fee. PLACE: Front Lobby of the Douglas County Courthouse located at 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880. DESCRIPTION: Lots Sixteen (16) and Seventeen (17), and Lot “B”, Block Four Hundred Two (402), in re-arrangement of Twenty-First Street Blocks in the Seventeenth and Nineteenth Divisions of West Superior, in the City of Superior, Douglas County, Wisconsin. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 3515 N. 21st Street, Superior, Wisconsin TAX PARCEL NO.: Tax Key Number:09-809-02347-00 /s/ Matthew T. Izzard, Sheriff Douglas County Velnetske Law Offices, LLC Attorneys for Plaintiff 212 N. Green Bay Road, Suite 101 Thiensville, WI 53092 Phone: (262) 241-9339 Velnetske Law Offices, LLC is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt. (Feb. 3, 10 & 17, 2023) WNAXLP 182291