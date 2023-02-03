STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY ESTATE OF DONNA FORNAL C/O CHELCEY SCHMIDT, personal representative 9177 E. COUNTY ROAD A. SOLON SPRINGS, WI 54873, Plaintiff, vs. KEVIN TERRY 3083 S. PETERSON ROAD POPLAR, WI 54864, and ABSOLUTE MAINTENANCE & CONSTRUCTION 3083 S. PETERSON ROAD POPLAR, WI 54864, Defendants. Case No: 22-CV-280 30303 - Other Contracts PUBLICATION SUMMONS THE STATE OF WISCONSIN To each person named above as a defendant: You are hereby notified that the plaintiff named above has filed a lawsuit or other legal action against you. Within 40 days after date of first publication, you must respond with a written demand for a copy of the complaint. The demand must be sent or delivered to the court, whose address is Clerk of Courts Douglas County Courthouse 1313 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880 and to plaintiff’s attorney, whose address is: Stephen J. Olson Ledin, Olson & Cockerham, S.C. 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 You may have an attorney help or represent you. If you do not demand a copy of the complaint within 40 days, the court may grant judgment against you for the award of money or other legal action requested in the complaint, and you may lose your right to object to anything that is or may be incorrect in the complaint. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate you own now or in the future and also may be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. Dated this 11th day of January, 2023. LEDIN, OLSON & COCKERHAM, S.C. Attorneys for the Plaintiff /s/ Stephen J. Olson Stephen J. Olson, #1034771 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 (715) 394-4471 solson@loclaw.net (Jan 20 & 27; Feb 3, 2023) WNAXLP 160018