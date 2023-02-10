STATE OF WISCONSIN CIRCUIT COURT DOUGLAS COUNTY Servion Inc., f/k/a C.U. Mortgage Services, Inc. Plaintiff, vs. The Estate of Thomas J. Honkanen, Deceased Defendant. NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE Case No. 22-CV-000219 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that by virtue of a judgment of foreclosure entered on November 23, 2022 in the amount of $111,551.89 the Sheriff will sell the described premises at public auction as follows: TIME: February 28, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. TERMS: Pursuant to said judgment, 10% of the successful bid must be paid to the sheriff at the sale in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds, payable to the clerk of courts (personal checks cannot and will not be accepted). The balance of the successful bid must be paid to the clerk of courts in cash, cashier’s check or certified funds no later than ten days after the court’s confirmation of the sale or else the 10% down payment is forfeited to the plaintiff. The property is sold ‘as is’ and subject to all liens and encumbrances. PLACE: On the front steps of the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, WI DESCRIPTION: Lot 1 as recorded in Volume 8 of Certified Survey Maps, page 190-191, Survey No. 1147 as Document No. 845179, located in the Town of Oakland, Douglas County, Wisconsin, being a part of the SW¼ of SE¼, Section 19, Township 47 North, Range 13 West. Tax Parcel ID#OA-022-00605-00 PROPERTY ADDRESS: 5049 E County Road B South Range, WI 54874-8408 DATED: December 27, 2022 Gray & Associates, L.L.P. Attorneys for Plaintiff 16345 West Glendale Drive New Berlin, WI 53151-2841 (414) 224-8404 Please go to www.gray-law.com to obtain the bid for this sale. Gray & Associates, L.L.P. is attempting to collect a debt and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If you have previously received a discharge in a chapter 7 bankruptcy case, this communication should not be construed as an attempt to hold you personally liable for the debt. (Jan 27; Feb. 3 & 10, 2023) WNAXLP 141235