STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Andre’a L. Fletcher Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-95 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 7/24/1937 and date of death 7/6/2023 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 6933 E. Cloverdale Drive. South Range. WI 54874. 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304 before Jaime McMeekin Probate Registrar, on 9/19/2023 at 10:00 am. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 11-20-2023. 5.A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. The names or addresses of the following interested persons (if any) are not known or reasonably ascertainable: Andrew Fletcher If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. DATE SIGNED: August 8, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Suzanne M. Blank Address 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number 715-394-4471 Bar Number (If any) 1008930 (Aug. 11, 18 & 25, 2023) WNAXLP 248814