STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JAMIE P. OLSON deceased Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-94 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth March 16, 1973 and date of death February 10, 2022 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 3828 St. Croix Street Superior, Wisconsin, 54880. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 11/20/2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. DATE SIGNED: August 7, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Garrett M. Gondik Attornev at Law Address 1215 Belknap Street Superior, Wisconsin 54880 Telephone (715) 395-3180 Bar Number (If any) 1114261 (Aug. 11, 18 & 25, 2023) WNAXLP 248634