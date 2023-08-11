STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF James F. Bleskan Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-42 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth August 5, 1937 and date of death March 17, 2023 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 3916 N. 21st Street, Superior, WI 54880. 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304, before Jaime McMeekin, Probate Registrar, on 9/14/2023 at 10:00 AM. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 11-15-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. Form completed by: Steven J. Ledin Ledin, Olson & Cockerham, S.C. 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone: 715-394-4471 Bar Number: 1005668 Dated: August 3, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (Aug. 11, 18 & 25, 2023) WNAXLP 248544