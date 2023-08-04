STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Karen L. Olson Notice to Creditors {Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-90 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 2/25/1942 and date of death 1/15/2023, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 1316 Baxter Avenue, Superior, WI 54880 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is November 13, 2023. 5. A claim may be filled at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. DATE SIGNED: July 31, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Steven J. Ledin Address 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone 715-394-4471 Bar Number 1005668 (Aug. 4, 11 & 18, 2023) WNAXLP 246521