STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Amy Rea Sullivan By (Petitioner) Amy Rea Sullivan Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 23VC184 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Amy Rea Sullivan To: Amy Rea Birch Birth Certificate: Amy Rea Olson IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name George L. Glonek Place: 1313 Belknap St. Room 308 Superior, WI 54880 Date: August 28, 2023 Time: 1:45 PM IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Superior Telegram ,a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin. BY THE COURT /s/ George L, Glonek Circuit Court Judge (Aug. 4, 11 & 18, 2023) WNAXLP 246496