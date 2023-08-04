STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Shaylea Anne Hicks By (Petitioner) Shaylea Anne Hicks Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 23CV185 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Shaylea Anne Hicks To: Shaylea Ann Anderson Birth Certificate: Shaylea Ann Anderson IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: : Judge’s Name Honorable Kelly J. Thimm Place: Douglas County Courthouse 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, WI 54880 Date September 6, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Superior Telegram a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin. DATE SIGNED: July 28, 2023 Electronically signed by Kelly J. Thimm Circuit Court Judge (Aug. 4, 11 & 18, 2023) WNAXLP 246477