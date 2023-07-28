STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE INTEREST OF: D.R., born 06/09/2011 Born to: Notice and Order of Hearing (For Publication) Case No. 23 JG 13 TO: Justin James Ronding Last known addresses: 408 11th St. E., Ashland, WI 54806 2810 E. 3rd St., Superior, WI 54880 and any unknown parent at unknown address. Additional identifying information: Date of conception: Place of conception: Date of birth: June 9, 2011 Place of birth: IT IS ORDERED: This Notice be published advising you that a Petition for Guardianship of the named-above children be heard at the DOUGLAS County Courthouse, Superior Wisconsin, Rm./Br. address 1313 Belknap Street #308 on August 10, 2023 at 11:00 a.m.. You have the right to have an attorney present. If you desire to contest the matter and cannot afford an attorney, the state public defender may appoint an attorney to represent you. If you fail to appear and the court finds it is in the child(ren)’s best interest to be placed under guardianship, either a motion to seek relief from the judgment or a notice of intent to pursue relief from the judgment must be filed in the trial court within 30 days after the judgment is entered, in order to preserve the right to pursue such relief. *IT IS FOUND AND ORDERED THAT it is essential to include the child’s name in this Notice in order to give effective notice to the father. *This Notice shall be published one time. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Please check with attorney/petitioner below for exact time and date. Mark A. Fruehauf, District Attorney 1313 Belknap Street #201 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number 715-395-1218 Bar Number 1054295 (July 28, 2023) WNAXLP 244742