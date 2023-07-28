STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Gregory G. Hause 6/26/2023 Amended Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 87 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 12/27/1960 and date of death 06/26/2023, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of WI with a mailing address of 4791 S 22 Rd., South Range, WI . 54874. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 11-01-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior, WI 54880 , Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: July 20, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Atty. Nicholas A. Heike Address Heike Law Offices, LLC 135 E. Main St. Mondovi, WI 54755 Telephone 715-926-5007 Bar Number (If any) 1061493 (July 28; Aug 4 & 11, 2023) WNAXLP 244609