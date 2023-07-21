STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY Plaintiff(s): BCG Equities, LLC 225 S. Executive Dr. Brookfield WI 53005 -vs- Publication Summons and Notice (Small Claims) Case No. 2023SC000593 Defendant(s): Teresa Hinaus 811 E 4 Th St Superior WI 54880 If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1223 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Publication Summons and Notice of Filing TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court: Douglas County Courthouse Telephone Number of clerk of court: 715-395-1223 Courtroom/Room Number: Address: 1313 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880 on the following date and time: Date: 8/3/2023 Time: 2:30 p.m. If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate (property) you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. Attorney Electronically Signed by Cynthia A. Duppler Date 7/18/2023 Law Firm and Address Dobberstein Law Firm, LLC 225 S. Executive Dr. Suite 201 Brookfield, WI. 53005 Attorney’s Telephone Number 262-641-3715 Attorney’s State Bar Number 1118906 (July 21, 2023) WNAXLP 242899