STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY Plaintiff(s): SUPERIOR WATER LIGHT AND POWER PO Box 519 Superior WI 54880 -vs- Defendant(s): ROSALINA DIGGS PO BOX 812 Superior WI 54880 Publication Summons and Notice (Small Claims) Case No. 23 SC 514 If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Publication Summons and Notice of Filing TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court: DOUGLAS County Courthouse Telephone Number of clerk of court: 715-395-1203 Courtroom/Room Number: 301 Address: 1313 Belknap St. : Superior WI Zip 54880 on the following date and time: Date: August 17, 2023 Time: 2:30 p.m. A copy of the publication notice and a copy of the original summons and complaint must be mailed to the defendant at the last known address. If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate (property) you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. Plaintiff/Attorney Attorney Max T. Lindsey Date 07/14/2023 Law Firm and Address Anich, Wickman & Lindsey, S.C. PO Box 677, Ashland, WI 54806 Plaintiff’s/Attorney’s Telephone Number 715-682-9114 Attorney’s State Bar Number 1112865 (July 21, 2023) WNAXLP 242887