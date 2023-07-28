STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Leiken Michael Bleskan By (Petitioner) Patricia Elayne Albertson Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 23CV173 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Leiken Michael Bleskan To: Leiken Michael Albertson Birth Certificate: Leiken Michael Bleskan IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name Kelly J. Thimm Place 1313 Belknap St. Room 302 Superior, WI 54880 Date: Aug. 31, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the , a newspaper published in County, State of Wisconsin. BY THE COURT /s/ Kelly J. Thimm Circuit Court Judge Date: 7-18-2023 (July 28; Aug. 4 & 11, 2023) WNAXLP 242861