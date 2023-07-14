STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Thomas R. Germann Sr. Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-76 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 4/6/1957 and date of death 8/27/2022 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 16103 S. Ball Park Road Gordon WI 54838. 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse 1313 Belknap St., Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304 before Jaime McMeekin, ,Probate Registrar, on August 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is October 10, 2023 . 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas 1313 Belknap St., Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. DATE SIGNED: July 6, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Suzanne M. Blank Address 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number 715-394-4471 Bar Number 1008930 (July 14, 21 & 28, 2023) WNAXLP 240414