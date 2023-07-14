STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF STEVEN R. RAE Deceased Amended Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 74 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 6/11/1949 and date of death 2/24/2023 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2623 Logan Avenue, Superior, Wisconsin 54880. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 10/23/2023. 5.A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. DATED SIGNED: JULY 10, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Garrett M. Gondik Attorney at Law Address 1215 Belknap Street Telephone: (715) 395-3180 Bar Number 114261 (July 14, 21 & 28, 2023) WNAXLP 240407