STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF David E. Hill DOD February 22, 2023 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 77 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth November 19, 1954 and date of death February 22, 2023 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of WI, with a mailing address of 2117 East 5th Street, Superior, WI 54880. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 10-10-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304 . Form completed by: Parrish J. Jones 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone: 715-394-7751 Bar Number: 1056811 DATE SIGNED: June 28, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (July 7, 14 & 21, 2023) WNAXLP 239177