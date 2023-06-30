STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF MARY HAUKKALA 7-15-1932 Notice to Creditors for Summary Assignment (Formal Administration) Case No. 23- PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. A Petition for Summary Assignment was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 7-15-1932and date of death 6-2-2023 with a mailing address of 10775 Nyman A., Hayward WI 54843 was domiciled in Sawyer County, State of WI. 3. The right of a creditor to bring an action terminates three months after the date of publication of this order. Creditors may bring an action by A. filing a claim in the Douglas County Circuit Court before the property is assigned. B. bringing a suit against the assignee(s) after the property is assigned. 4. The property may be assigned to the creditors and interested persons after 30 days have elapsed following the publication of this notice. Form completed by: (Name) Chris A. Gramstrup Address 1409 Hammond Ave Superior WT 54880 Email Address Cagramstrup@live.com Telephone Number 715-7 I 8-0378 Bar Number 1014456 (June 30, 2023) WNAXLP