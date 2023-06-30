STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Leonard Keller 3/13/2023 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-71 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 8/31/1946 and date of death 3/13/2023, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 6601 E County Road C, South Range, WI 54874. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 10/04/2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. Form completed by: Suzanne M. Blank 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, Wl 54880 Telephone: 715-394-4471 Bar Number: 1008930 Dated: June 22, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (June 30; July 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 237957