STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Wendy Labarge Schultz DOB: 5/26/1970 I DOD: 5/19/2023 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-70 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 5/26/1970 and date of death 5/19/2023, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of WI, with a mailing address of 6355 S. County Road W. Foxboro, WI 54836. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 10-03-2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. Form completed by: David A. Kropid, Attorney at Law 1214 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880 Telephone: 7 l 5-394-6624 Bar Number: 1029515 Dated: June 21, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (June 30; July 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 237945