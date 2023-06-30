STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, Dougl

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, Douglas COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Tyler Jon Clapp By: Tyler Jon Clapp Notice and Order for Confidential Name Change Hearing Case No. 23CV144 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Tyler Jon Clapp To: Tyler Jon Lupien Birth Certificate: Tyler Jon Clapp IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name George L. Glanek Place 1313 Belknap St. #308 Superior, WI 54880 Date July 17, 2023 Time 1:00 PM IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the ,Superior Telegram a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin BY THE COURT /s/ George L. Glonek Circuit Court Judge Dated: 6/12/23 (June 30; July 7 & 14, 2023) WNAXLP 237805