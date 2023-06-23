STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Doris M. Magdzas Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-69 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 10/4/1932 and date of death 7/2/2022, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 1801 Maryland Avenue, Superior, WI 54880. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 9/7/2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. Form completed by: Suzanne M. Blank 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone: 715-394-4471 Bar Number: 1008930 Dated: June 15, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaimie L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (June 23 & 30; July 7, 2023) WNAXLP 235663