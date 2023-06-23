STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL
STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Steven A. Leino Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 64 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth June 23, 1967 and date of death May 11, 2023 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 2016 Elmira Avenue, Superior, WI 54880 . 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 9-28-2023 . 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: June 16, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Stephen J. Olson Address 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Bar Number (If any) 715-394-4471 1034771 (June 23 & 30; July 7, 2023) WNAXLP 235281