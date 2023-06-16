STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Laurie Lynn Larson By: Laurie Lynn Larson Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Laurie Lynn Larson To: Laurie Lynn Rolstad Birth Certificate: Laurie Lynn Larson IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name: Kelly J. Thimm Place: 1313 Belknap St. Room 302 Superior, WI 54880 Date: July 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 p.m. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. BY THE COURT /s/ Kelly J. Thimm Circuit Court Judge Date: 6-9-2023 (June 16, 23 & 30, 2023) WNAXLP 234093