STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Stuart W. Peterson DOD March 1, 2023 Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 66 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth July 3, 1942 and date of death March 1, 2023 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of PO Box 54, Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 . 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 , before Jaime McMeekin ,Probate Registrar, on 7/24/2023 at 10:00 am. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 9/25/2023 . 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior Wisconsin, Room 304 . 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. DATE SIGNED: June 12, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Parrish J. Jones Address 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number 715-394-7751 Bar Number (If any) 1056811 (June 16, 23 & 30, 2023) WNAXLP 234030