STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Tracy Jean Ruppe DOB: 6/9/1971 / DOD: 5/5/2023 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-65 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 6/9/1971 and date of death 5/5/2023 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of WI , with a mailing address of 8960 E State Road 13, South Range, WI 54874 . 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 9/25/2023 . 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: June 12, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: David A. Kropid, Attorney at Law Address 1214 Belknap Street Superior, WI 54880 Telephone 715-394-6624 Bar Number (If any) 1029515 (June 16, 23 & 30, 2023) WNAXLP 233827