STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE NAME CHANGE OF Alexis Mae Brand By Jenna Yvonne Palmer By Davis Christopher Brand Notice and Order for Name Change Hearing Case No. 23CV133 NOTICE IS GIVEN: A Petition was filed asking to change the name of the person listed above: From: Alexis Mae Brand To: Alexis Mae Palmer Birth Certificate: Alexis Mae Brand IT IS ORDERED: This Petition will be heard in the Circuit Court of Douglas County, State of Wisconsin: Judge’s Name Kelly J Thimm Place 1313 Belknap St Room 302 Superior, WI 54880 Date June 29, 2023 Time 10:15 AM If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. IT IS FURTHER ORDERED: Notice of this hearing shall be given by publication as a Class 3 notice for three (3) weeks in a row prior to the date of the hearing in the Superior Telegram a newspaper published in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin. BY THE COURT: /S/ Kelly J. Thimm Circuit Court Judge Date: 5-31-2023 (June 9, 16 & 23, 2023) WNAXLP 231364