STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Beverly Jane Tofteland a/k/a Beverly Jane Love Amended Order Setting Time to Hear Petition for Administration and Deadline for Filing Claims (Formal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-35 A Petition for Formal Administration was filed. THE COURT FINDS: The decedent, with date of birth 9/14/1944 and date of death 2/25/2023 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 16463 S. Lighthouse Drive, Wascott, WI 54838 THE COURT ORDERS: 1. The Petition be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street. Superior, Wisconsin, Room 302, before Circuit Court Judge/Circuit Court Commissioner Kelly J. Thimm, on 7/19/2023 at 11:00 a.m. You do not need to appear unless you object. The petition may be granted If there ls no objection. 2. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 9/11/2023 3. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. 4. Heirship will be determined at the hearing on petition for final judgment. 5. Publication of this notice is notice to any persons whose names or addresses are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Form completed by: Suzanne M. Blank Address: 1109 Tower Avenue, Superior, WI 54880 Telephone: 715-394-4471 Bar Number: 1008930 DATE SIGNED: May 30, 2023 Electronically signed by Kelly J. Thimm Circuit Court Judge (June 2, 9 & 16, 2023) WNAXLP 229617