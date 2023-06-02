STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Gail J. Soule DOD February 20, 2023 Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 60 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth June 23, 1941 and date of death February 20, 2023 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 2318 Hughitt Avenue, Superior, WI 54880 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304, before Jaime McMeekin, Probate Registrar, on 7/6/2023 at 10:00 am. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 9/5/2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. Form completed by: Parrish J. Jones 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number: 715-394-7751 Bar Number: 1056911 DATE SIGNED: May 24, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (June 2, 9 & 16, 2023) WNAXLP 229202