STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Arvid R. Stromquist DOD January 25, 2023 Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR56 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth October 13, 1931 and date of death January 25, 2023 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 5603 East County Road B, South Range, WI 54874. 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 nefore Jaime McMeekin ,Probate Registrar, on 6/29/2023 at 10:00 am. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 8/30/2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304 . 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. DATE SIGNED: May 18, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Parrish J. Jones Address 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number 715-394-7751 Bar Number (If any) 1056911 (May 26; June 2 & 9, 2023) WNAXLP 226435