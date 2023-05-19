STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA MACK DOB: MARCH 1, 1934 Amended Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 21 PR 086 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 03/01/1934 and date of death 06/13/2021, was domiciled in DOUGLAS County, State of WI, with a mailing address of 7409 EAST LAKEWOOD DRIVE GORDON WI 54838 . 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 8/24/2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St. Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304. DATE SIGNED: May 12, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: THOMAS 0. MULLIGAN, ATTORNEY AT LAW P O BOX 457 SPOONER WI 54801 Phone: 715-635-8004 Bar Number: 1013152 (May 19 & 26; June 2, 2023) WNAXLP 224644