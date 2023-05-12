STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LEE A. TIMA DOB: 9/21/1957 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 54 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 9/21/1957 and date of death 1/11/2021, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 8691 E. School House Rd., Bennett, WI 54873. 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is [Date] 8/10/2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap St., Superior, WI, Room 304. Form completed by: Ryan C. Cari, Heywood, Cari & Anderson, S.C. 816 Dominion Drive, Suite 100 Hudson, WI 54016 Telephone: 715-386-5551 Bar Number: 1052279 DATE SIGNED: April 28, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar (May 12, 19 & 26, 2023) WNAXLP 223186