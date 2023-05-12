STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY Plaintiff(s): Collin Smith 805 E 10th St Superior WI 54880 Anne Sims 805 E 10th St, Superior WI 54880 vs Defendant(s): Laurie Root 803 E 10th St Superior WI 54880 Publication Summons and Notice (Small Claims) Case No. 2023SC000334 Publication Summons and Notice of Filing TO THE PERSON(S) NAMED ABOVE AS DEFENDANT(S): You are being sued by the person(s) named above as Plaintiff(s). A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. The lawsuit will be heard in the following small claims court: Douglas County Courthouse Telephone Number of clerk of court: (715) 395-1474 Courtroom/Room Number: 301 Address: 1313 Belknap Street City: Superior State WI Zip 54880 Date: May 25, 2023 Time: 2:30 pm If you do not attend the hearing, the court may enter a judgment against you in favor of the person(s) suing you. A copy of the claim has been sent to you at your address as stated in the caption above. A judgment may be enforced as provided by law. A judgment awarding money may become a lien against any real estate (property) you own now or in the future, and may also be enforced by garnishment or seizure of property. You may have the option to Answer without appearing in court on the court date by filing a written Answer with the clerk of court before the court date. You must send a copy of your Answer to the Plaintiff(s) named above at their address. You may contact the clerk of court at the telephone number above to determine if there are other methods to answer a Small Claims complaint in that county. Plaintiff Collin Smith Plaintiff’s Telephone Number: 908.884.8878 Date: 05-04-2023 (May 12, 2023) WNAXLP 223165