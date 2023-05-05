STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF QUINN RYLAN MUSCH DOD: October 31, 2022 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 2023-PR- 41 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 04/02/1986 and date of death 10/31/2022, was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin, with a mailing address of 7681 D. Najt Rd., South Range WI 54874 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is August 10, 2023. 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belkanp St., Superior (54880) , Wisconsin, Room 304 . Dated Signed and Filed: April 28, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin, Probate Registrar Form completed by: Atty. Linda I. Coleman Spears, Carlson & Coleman SC PO Box 547, Washburn WI 54891 Phone: 715-373-2628 Bar Number: 1088532 (May 5, 12 & 19, 2023) WNAXLP 220985