STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROY L. ACKERSON Deceased Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 51 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth May 24, 1944 and date of death June 22, 2022 was domiciled in Lane County, State of Oregon, with a mailing address of 1028 Washington Street Apartment 3. Eugene. Oregon 97401 3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304 before Jaime L. McMeekin on 6/07/2023 at 10:00 am. You do not need to appear unless you object The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 8/07/2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Superior , Wisconsin, Room 304 . 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. DATE SIGNED: April 24, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form Completed by: Garrett M. Gondik Attorney at Law Address 1215 Belknap Street Superior, Wisconsin 54880 Telephone Number (715) 395-3180 Bar Number 1114261 (April 29; May 5, 2023) WNAXLP 218104