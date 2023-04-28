STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Eric R. Shaffer Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23PR50 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth September 30, 1966 and date of death February 23, 2023 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 6370 S. Degerman Road, Lake Nebagamon, WI 54849 .3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is August 7, 2023 . 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, Courthouse located at 1313 Belknap Street in Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: April 24, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Steven C. Overom Address 802 Garfield Avenue, Suite 101 ,Duluth, MN 55802 Telephone 218-625-8460 Bar Number (If any) 1013130 (April 28; May 5 & 12, 2023) WNAXLP 217898