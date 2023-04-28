STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KATHERINE A. GRAY Notice Setting Time to Hear Application and Deadline for Filing Claims (Informal Administration) Case No. 23-PR-44 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth 8/9/1926 and date of death 10/18/2022 was domiciled in Douglas County, State of Wisconsin , with a mailing address of 506 22nd Avenue E, Superior, WI 54880 .3. The application will be heard at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304, before Jaime L. McMeekin ,Probate Registrar, on 5/24/2023 at 10:00 am. You do not need to appear unless you object. The application may be granted if there is no objection. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is July 24, 2023 . 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304 . 6. This publication is notice to any persons whose names or address are unknown. If you require reasonable accommodations due to a disability to participate in the court process, please call 715-395-1203 prior to the scheduled court date. Please note that the court does not provide transportation. DATE SIGNED: April 10, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Nathan M. Cockerham Address Ledin, Olson & Cockerham, S.C. 1109 Tower Avenue Superior, WI 54880 Telephone Number 715-394-4471 Bar Number 1067913 (April 28; May 5 & 12, 2023) WNAXLP 217844