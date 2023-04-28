STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGL

STATE OF WISCONSIN, CIRCUIT COURT, DOUGLAS COUNTY IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF Vicky L. Fosnock DOD February 14, 2023 Notice to Creditors (Informal Administration) Case No. 23 PR 49 PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: 1. An application for informal administration was filed. 2. The decedent, with date of birth April 27, 1952 and date of death February 14, 2023 , was domiciled in Douglas County, State of WI , with a mailing address of 5333 S Darrow Road, Superior, . WI 54880 3. All interested persons waived notice. 4. The deadline for filing a claim against the decedent’s estate is 08-01-2023 5. A claim may be filed at the Douglas County Courthouse, 1313 Belknap Street, Superior, Wisconsin, Room 304 . DATE SIGNED: April 19, 2023 Electronically signed by Jaime L. McMeekin Probate Registrar Form completed by: Parrish J. Jones Address 823 Belknap Street, Suite 222 Superior, WI 54880 Telephone 715-394-7751 Bar Number 1056911 (April 28; May 5 & 12, 2023) WNAXLP 217830